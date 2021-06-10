  1. Sify.com
Kiara Advani misses the sunshine and tan

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 10th, 2021, 16:01:23hrs
Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani on Thursday shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holiday and said that she misses the sunshine and the tan.

Kiara posted a video collage on Instagram featuring her in a bikini, holidaying in the picturesque tourist locale.

"Missing the sunshine & tan," she wrote as caption, with a sun emoji.

Kiara, who was last seen in "Indoo Ki Jawaani", will be next seen in "Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", besides "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

--IANS

dc/vnc

