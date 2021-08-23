Kiara Advani: My parents want to know what's written about me

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani, who is receiving a lot of praise for her performance in the recently released 'Shershaah', says that her parents always read comments on social media about their daughter.

As the actress is always being scrutinised by the netizens, asked about how her family responded to that, Kiara said, "I ignore it (mean comments) as it does somewhere affect me. I want to have a normal day, and I don't want to go into reading comments....we're also humans. Sometimes I think, 'oh my mom will read it, my father will read it and they don't like it,' and they do (read it).