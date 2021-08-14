Kiara Advani: 'Would've been a child psychiatrist, if not an actor'

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani is known for her roles in 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newz'. Her latest film 'Shershaah' is also receiving rave reviews from the audience.

Sharing her experience of working on the patriotic film, Kiara said: "What I learned while shooting for 'Shershaah', one of my experiences was the sacrifices made by the loved ones of the army officers and their families, who I would want to salute because they are the unsung heroes, and they form the backbone and are a pillar of strength for an army officer. For me, I salute both, our army and the army behind the army."