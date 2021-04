Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' set to open in 14 languages on Aug 19

Bangalore, April 15 (IANS) Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa's next, "Vikrant Rona", has been scheduled to release on August 19. The multilingual action adventure is set to release in 14 languages across 55 countries.

"(I am) Excited about the release announcement, the post-production work is going on full swing. Some of the best technicians are a part of our film, and together we are working towards giving our audience a glimpse into the world of Vikrant Rona in the best way possible," said the film's director Anup Bhandari.