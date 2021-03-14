Kids' Choice Awards: Kamala Harris honours 'Young Leaders' with Generation Change Award

Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris recently took part in Nickelodeon's 2021 Kids' Choice Awards.



During the event which took place on Saturday (local time), Harris delivered remarks as part of the Generation Change presentation, which recognised the strength and courage children everywhere have put on display this past year.

According to People Magazine, prior to delivering her inspiring message, Harris received a warm introduction by Jennifer Garner.

"Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible, and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you've been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You've worn your masks, you've helped out your neighbours, you've been role models in your community," she said.

"When I was young, my mother used to say, 'Kamala, don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it.' Well, you are doing something.

"You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day. We are so grateful for you, and we want you to know that we're doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends, and be safe and thrive. Thank you for stepping up. You make us and your country so proud," she added.

Then, Garner presented the award to "kids everywhere".

"Vice President Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today's kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today," Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS Global Head of Inclusion and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment, said in a press release ahead of the ceremony.

"Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year's Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we're honoured to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges," Smalls added.

As reported by People Magazine, last year's recipient of the Generation Change Award was LeBron James. The NBA star was selected for the philanthropic award for making positive changes in the world by giving back to his Akron, Ohio, hometown, as well as many other communities. (ANI)

