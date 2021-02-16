  1. Sify.com
  4. Kim and Kourtney, two of a kind share two-piece thunder

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 16th, 2021, 19:21:02hrs
Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had a double dose of thunder for fans on Twitter, posting a couple of snapshots with sister Kourtney that capture the siblings in bikinis.

While Kim wears a burnt orange bikini, Kourtney flaunts svelte figure in a glossy black latex two-piece.

"It's a thin line between love and hate," Kim wrote as caption.

The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie's daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

--IANS

dc/vnc

