Kim, Kanye's divorce papers reveal details

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are going through a divorce and their papers have reportedly revealed why the two have ended their marriage. "Irreconcilable differences" has been cited as the reason behind the reason in the divorce papers.

The documents, obtained by thesun.co.uk, show that the divorce has been filed by Kim and Kanye is mentioned as the respondent. The latter has been very cooperative with the divorce proceedings.