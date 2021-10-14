Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner of family home, likely won't reconcile with Kanye West

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Amidst the gloom and doom of their divorce news, a ray of hope beckoned when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted hanging out, Kim attending the various 'Donda' listening party events, Kanye showing up for Kim's 'SNL' debut, and on and on! But, seems that is in the rearview because the divorce is barreling down the tracks.



The estranged couple is way further along in their divorce proceedings than their fans and followers actually thought, because their most valuable asset is already signed, sealed, and delivered to Kim at a price of USD 20 million, as per TMZ.

According to the legal docs obtained by TMZ, Kim is now the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate, where the couple lived together, before splitting up. Kanye has signed over his rights to the property and the transfer was recorded with the County of Los Angeles on September 28.

The divorce is full steam ahead, and this is the steaming signal that there will be no reconciliation.

As per TMZ, in return for becoming the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate, Kim paid Kanye USD 20 million.

Reportedly, that was the price they paid in 2014 before Kanye razed the house to the ground and rebuilt it, and it is now worth around USD 60 million.

Kanye worked with architects and designers from around the world to finish it and transform it into a complete masterpiece. The house contains a basketball court, detached gym, massive swimming pool, and 2 kitchens.

Kim and her four kids have remained in the home since February when she filed for divorce, and sources close to the beauty mogul told TMZ that the home is the most important part of the property settlement for Kim. (ANI)

