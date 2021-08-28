Kim Kardashian 'didn't know' Marilyn Manson would be present at Kanye West's 'Donda' event

As per People magazine, during the event at Chicago's Soldier Field, the third listening party for West's upcoming album 'Donda', Manson, unexpectedly appeared on the porch of a replica of West's childhood home on stage.Manson, who is facing four sexual abuse lawsuits and has been accused by more than 15 women of sexual assault, did not perform, though a spokesperson for the musician told People magazine that his voice is featured on the new album.Manson has previously denied the sexual abuse allegations.West also faced criticism for including DaBaby in the event, less than a month after the rapper came under fire for making homophobic remarks about the LGBTQ+ community. He has since apologized.Kardashian West, who attended the listening party and at one point came on stage for recreation of her 2014 wedding to West, "missed" both Manson and DaBaby's appearances, one source said."She was seated inside a suite facing the back of the house on the stage so she would not have been able to see them at all from her vantage point. She wasn't in the loop at all about what was happening at the show. She was only aware of what Kanye had asked her to do, and she was willing to help him," the source said.Another insider added that while the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wants to be supportive of her ex, she "isn't happy" with him."Kanye will always be family to Kim. When Kanye is doing well and is happy, it benefits the kids. Kim is the first one to support his visions. He asked her to be part of the listening event and she said yes without hesitation. She didn't know that Marilyn Manson would be there too," the insider said.Continuing further, the insider added, "She understands why there is backlash. Kim is all about positive publicity. She would have never participated if she knew Manson would be there."A third source said Kardashian West, who has since returned to Los Angeles without West, "wasn't clued in on everything that was going to happen."The source said, "A lot of it took her by surprise. But then you have to decide: Do you bail at the last minute, or do you do what you agreed to do? In the end, she decided to stay and fulfill her promise. That doesn't mean that she supports Marilyn Manson or DaBaby and the things they believe. She was there to support the father of her children."Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after almost seven years of marriage. The two share four children: daughters North and Chicago, plus sons Saint and Psalm, whom Kardashian West brought along to all of the recent listening parties.As for Kardashian West's onstage appearance, the third source said West wanted to honor his nuptials with the reality star."The wedding was a significant moment in Ye's life, which he says was one of the purest things he's ever done. So he wanted to commemorate that," the source said, as per People magazine. (ANI)