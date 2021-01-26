Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in all-black ensemble

Kim posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting black lycra pants paired with a black bralette. She completed her look with make-up, stilettos and chose to leave her long tresses open. She shared a string of videos on her Instagram Stories featuring her son Saint.

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts a tiny waist in an all black ensemble on social media.

As caption, she wrote: "My baby speaks Japanese."

Kim has lately been in the news for reports of an impending divorce with rapper Kanye West. Although the two have had a joint counselling session, the divorce seems very much on, according to sources.

--IANS

dc/vnc