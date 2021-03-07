Kim Kardashian flaunts tiny waist in itsy-bitsy bikini

Kim posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting her svelte body in a tiny burnt orange and brown bikini. She is seen sporting a sans make-up look and chose to keep her long black hair open. The personality is seen standing on a beach with palm trees in the background.

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian showcased her perfect hourglass figure in a picture she shared on her social media.

"Have a good day!" she wrote as the caption.

Speaking about her work, Kim and her family -- sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and mother Kris Jenner -- are reportedly planning to foray into the greeting cards business.

The Kardashians have already filed documents to trademark the name of their greeting cards line as Kardashian Kards.

The family plans on using their surname into producing greeting cards, calendars, decals, photo albums and postcards.

--IANS

dc/rs