Kim Kardashian flaunts tiny waist in tie-up bikini

In the Instagram images, Kim is seen sporting printed beige swimwear flaunting her waist and curves. To complete her look, Kim is seen wearing sunglasses.

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts her tiny waist in a tie-up bikini photo she has shared on social media.

"I hope you have a great day," she wrote as the caption.

Kim's sister Khloe took to the comment section and wrote: "I will now."

Singer Baby Rexha wrote: "Wow".

Kim is currently holidaying with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie's daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

