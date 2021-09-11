Kim Kardashian hails Bennifer 2.0 for their red carpet debut

Fondly known as 'Bennifer', Lopez and Affleck made their red carpet debut as a couple during the world premiere of 'The Last Duel'.The duo's latest pictures from their first public event have already set the internet ablaze and fans from all over the world are gushing over the much-in-love couple.Kim could also not resist herself to channel her love for Lopez and Affleck."Long Live Bennifer," Kim wrote in her Instagram Story under a snap of Affleck and Lopez making their red carpet debut as a couple.The couple posed alongside co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer and director Ridley Scott as they attended the world premiere of the historical drama 'The Last Duel', a true story of betrayal and revenge set in 14th century France.Co-star Adam Driver was reportedly not present at the event as he is currently shooting for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' in the US.The 'Hustlers' actor posed proudly with his beau Affleck, who plays the role of Count Pierre of Alencon in the upcoming Ridley Scott directorial. He had also co-written the film with his long-time friend and collaborator Damon.Lopez turned heads at the event by sporting a long, white Georges Hobeika gown and luxurious jewellery by Cartier. Affleck, on the other hand, looked suave in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie.The last time Bennifer walked hand in hand on the red carpet was in February 2003 at Affleck's 'Daredevil' movie premiere, when they were engaged.However, the couple at that time decided to postpone their planned 2003 wedding, blaming "excessive media attention" in a statement, as per Page Six.Before officially walking down the aisle, the couple split in 2004. After partying ways, Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner. His relationship with Garner did not survive long as they officially divorced in 2017.The 'Jersey Girl' co-stars rekindled their romance in April, just a month after Lopez ended her two-year engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Affleck before rekindling his romance with Lopez was dating actor Ana de Armas and split with her in January.On the occasion of her birthday, Lopez made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official.Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Garner. (ANI)