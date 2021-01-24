Kim Kardashian: 'I miss dressing up'

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) American reality TV star Kim Kardashian strikes a stylish pose in a new snapshot she has posted on social media, though she says she misses dressing up.

In the picture she posted in the early hours of Monday, according to India time, Kim is seen stepping out of her car. Colour-coordinated with the all-black power wheels, Kim is dressed in all-black, too. She wears a front-open black leather jacket that falls way below her knees, with a black leather off-shoulder short dress that has a cross embroidered on the torso.