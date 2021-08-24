Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's 'friendly relationship' is not indication of them 'getting back together'

Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are maintaining a "friendly relationship" amid their ongoing divorce, which Kim had filed for back in February.



A source recently revealed to People magazine, that though the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been supporting her ex's work as he prepares to release his latest studio album 'Donda' but the pair are not getting back together.

"Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings," the source said, noting that the former couple recently shared a meal.

The insider further continued and added, "Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space."

Referencing Kardashian and West's four children, daughters North, and Chicago, plus their sons Saint and Psalm, the source said that "they are able to make amicable decisions that benefit the kids."

"It's admirable. They have come a long way. The kids are thrilled when they see Kanye. Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad," concluded the insider.

Back in February, after the pair weathered a tumultuous year together that included West's unsuccessful presidential bid, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, after being married for about seven years.

The beauty mogul, over the past several weeks, has been bringing her kids along to West's album listening parties, a third of which is set to take place on Thursday, August 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Originally 'Donda' was set to drop in July 2020 before being pushed a year to 2021. Since then, it has been pushed week-to-week throughout August, with a current planned release for August 27.

Earlier, on Saturday, sources told People magazine that West who had been dating Irina Shayk, recently parted ways with the model, after a brief romance.

"It was never a serious thing that took off," one source said, while a second added, "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly." (ANI)

