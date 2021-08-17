Kim Kardashian on Kris Jenner: My mom knows me better than anybody

Kim was introduced to Freddy DeMann, the man who managed Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Shakira. Kim said, "My mom introduced me to Freddy DeMann, who also managed Madonna and these other huge people."

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner share a powerful bond not only as a family but as a team. Even before the famous show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner managed her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie's career and their businesses.

Talking about her initial journey, Kim mentions that after an introduction with Freddy DeMann, who was her parents' good friend, she felt like everybody was ‘co-managing her'.

"Nobody can do it better than my mom; my mom knows me better than anybody and we just wanted a small team," said Kim.

Talking about their fair share of arguments during the nascent stage of business, Kim shared insights into the crazy fights they've had and the bad experiences they've faced together, which have set them up for real learning and understanding. "Everything is my fault, just everything," said Kris on her arguments with her daughter Kim.

She also spoke about the tough times Kris had to go through as the only point of contact in the business. Kris said, "Working with my kids and helping them in their journey is one of the most satisfying things I've ever done in my life."

Kim mentioned that no one except her mom believed in the business. Elaborating on this, Kris expressed that she wants her kids to find joy within their passion and figure out what their career choice is accordingly. It gives her immense satisfaction knowing the kind of work Kim is doing.

As guests on Idris and Sabrina Elba's audio show ‘Coupledom', available on Audible, Kim and Kris spoke about their experiences in life, business, family, and their television show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians'.

