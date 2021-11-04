Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet for second dinner date

By Kim

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and SNL star Pete Davidson met for a second dinner date in NYC, following their recent Halloween weekend outing together in California.



As per TMZ, Kim and Pete joined a group of friends for dinner at Zero Bond in NYC. The pair arrived separately, Pete first and then Kim who was dressed in Balenciaga sunglasses and a black dress, about 10 minutes later.

The pair grabbed dinner at Campania in Staten Island Tuesday night after they were escorted through a back entrance and treated to a very private meal.

However, Kim wasn't in NYC to solely see Pete! The reality star was honoured on Monday at Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards for her SKIMS line.

The rumours of their romance took the front seat when the two were spotted with their friends in California during a trip to Knott's Berry Farm. The two rode a rollercoaster together, and at one point held hands.

As per the sources report to TMZ, the two were only friends, invited to the amusement park by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, but the NYC rendezvous makes it seem like there is a serious spark.


