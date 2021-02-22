Kim Kardashian remembers father Robert on birth anniversary, shares priceless throwback pic

The 40-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture along with a heartfelt note as she remembered the late attorney and businessman.In the picture, Robert is seen seated along with son Rob, while daughters Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim are seen smilingly posing for the lens. The adorable picture showcased the bond that the children share with their dad.Penning down the special note for her father, Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you!""I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can't believe I remembered it," she added.Stating that she misses her dad so much, the beauty mogul wrote," Please come visit me in a dream soon. Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"Celebrity followers including Khloe Kardashian liked the post, along with 8.7 million followers.Remembering her dad, Khloe wrote in comments, "I love you daddy." (ANI)