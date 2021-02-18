Kim Kardashian showcases 'flower power'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has covered herself with just peonies for her latest picture post on social media.
In an Instagram picture Kim posted on Wednesday evening, she is covered with pink peonies, and she shared a "powerful" message in the caption. The star is also seen flaunting her iconic contoured face with smokey eyes and dark lips.
Alongside the image, which currently has 1.5 million likes, she wrote: "Flower Power".
The personality recently declared that she is "really shy", with a photograph flaunting tiny waist in a golden beige bikini. She shielded her face partially, to stop a photographer from clicking the photo.
