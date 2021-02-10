Kim Kardashian slams netizens doubting her 7-yr-old daughter's painting skills

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had recently posted a painting, stating it was made by her daughter North. Soon, many netizens were expressing doubt that the seven year-old had made it. Kim now has a strong message for the doubters.
"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!" Kim wrote on Instagram stories.
Kim, who shares custody of North and three other kids with estranged husband Kanye West, added: "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be great!!!"
