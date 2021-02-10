Kim Kardashian slams netizens doubting her 7-yr-old daughter's painting skills

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had recently posted a painting, stating it was made by her daughter North. Soon, many netizens were expressing doubt that the seven year-old had made it. Kim now has a strong message for the doubters.

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!" Kim wrote on Instagram stories.