Kim Kardashian slays it in ripped blouse, bikini bottom

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a new social media post she shared on Friday. In the Instagram image, Kim poses with her sister Kylie Jenners best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Kim sports a pastel green ripped blouse paired with a bikini bottom, as Anastasia completes the frame.
"The new Kylie and Stass! #SisterSwap," Kim wrote as the caption.
The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie's daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.
--IANS
dc/vnc