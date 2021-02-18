Kim Kardashian 'would never discourage' Kanye West from seeing children as he moves out

Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's relationship may be coming to an end, but their children remain the top priority.



As per E! News, even though Kim and Kanye are no longer on talking terms, a source told the publication that the rapper is still an active presence in the couple's kids' lives.

The source shared, "He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that."

Regarding the new family dynamic, a second source shared some insight on the living arrangement, revealing Kanye moved out of the home he and Kim shared during their relationship.

"He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids. When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere," the second insider explained.

The same source added that the 'Stronger' rapper can see North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West "when he wants."

Prior to moving out, Kanye was living in Wyoming, but has since returned to California, where the second source shared that he has been "focusing on his work."

The same source added that the rapper is "always meeting with different people and getting ideas out."

As for Kim, the first source shared, "She is moving on and is having a lot of fun at this stage in her life."

And though the reality star "already feels like she is divorced," the source revealed that she and Kanye "are at a standstill currently and neither of them is pushing" to make their split official.

"At this point in time, there is no rush for the paperwork to be finalized," the first source shared.

E! News previously reported that Kim was hesitant to call it quits with the rapper, because "she wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids."

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out," a source told E! at the time.

The duo is parents to four children: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 1-year-old son Psalm. Kanye and Kim are heading for a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

As per Page Six, Kim is hoping to reach a settlement prior to filing officially with the courts so that she and Kanye can work out their finances and how to split up their properties.

The famous American reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will highlight the marriage problems of Kim and Kanye in the final episodes. (ANI)

