Kirsten Dunst reveals she's pregnant with second child, shows off baby bump

Dunst showed off her baby bump on the cover of W Magazine in a photoshoot directed by Sofia Coppola. The Golden Globe-nominated actor shared a breathtaking picture from the shoot on her Instagram handle.The 38-year-old actor looked stunning in a white, see-through lace Rodarte gown for the photoshoot, which shows her sprawled out on a floral blanket.She captioned the post, "in @rodarte for @wmag." The Volume 2 Directors Issue will hit the newsstands on April 6 this year.While Dunst posted the W Magazine story image on her Instagram account, she did not directly reference her pregnancy.Dunst is already a mother to a 2-year-old son Ennis, whom she shares with Plemons, reported People magazine.The actor showed off her baby bump in her poses, which were captured by photographer Zoe Ghertner at a home in Beverly Hills. Joking about her arrangements in the snapshots, Dunst said, "Every shot was on the floor. I was like, 'I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."Dunst, who has worked with Coppola on films like 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999), 'Marie Antoinette' (2006) and 'The Beguiled' (2017), also opened up about the trust she's built with the filmmaker over the years."It's just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you've seen each other have children," said Dunst of her relationship with Coppola, who has two children, Romy, and Cosima.She added, "There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that's not your family."In September, Dunst and Plemons told The New York Times about their relationship, which began in 2016 when they met on the sets of 'Fargo'. The two started dating a year and a half after the first meeting on sets. "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," Plemons said.They bonded through work and staying up late rehearsing lines, according to the interview, with a work ethic drawn from their years in Hollywood. "We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors," Dunst said of her fiance, "and we both made it out okay."As their romance blossomed, Plemons and Dunst got engaged in January 2017. A year and a half later, the 'Spider-Man' actor gave birth to their first child together.In August 2019, Plemons praised Dunst in a heartfelt speech during the actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which they brought Ennis to for his first official public event at the time.Dunst has starred in numerous films throughout her long career, such as 'Jumanji', 'Marie Antoinette' and filmmaker Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy, among others. (ANI)