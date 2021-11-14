Kirsten Dunst talks about possibly returning to 'Spider-Man'

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): It's been 14 years since Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst last played the role of the comic character Mary Jane Watson in filmmaker Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' franchise.



Dunst has now said that she's open to returning to the web-slinger's world. "I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," she told Variety on Thursday night at 'The Power of the Dog' screening at AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre. "I would never say no to something like that."

Then she cracked, "I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."

Dunst had made her Mary Jane debut opposite actor Tobey Maguire in the title role in Rami's 'Spider-Man' in 2002 followed by 'Spider-Man 2' (2004) and 'Spider-Man 3' (2007).

While there are rumours of former Spider-man stars possibly popping up in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Dunst has denied she's in it during a recent Total Film interview.

However, it's been confirmed that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise their Bruce Wayne/Batman roles in the upcoming 'The Flash', starring Ezra Miller in the title role.

In the Jane Campion-directed 'The Power of the Dog', Dunst plays Rose, a widow who remarries a rich rancher in 1925 Montana. She and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) move in with her new husband George (played by Dunst's real-life partner Jesse Plemons) and his brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch).

"I was scared. I just wanted to do such a good job by Jane. Her movies have been a huge inspiration for me as an actress. I just didn't want to let her down," Dunst recalled about her first day of shooting.

As the story unfolds, Phil's disdain for Rose and her effeminate son drive Rose to drink. Dunst had to act severely impaired or horribly hungover in many scenes.

"If I had to be wobbly in a scene, I would spin in circles a lot. Alison Janney taught me that. If you want to look and feel out of it, spin. They'd be going, "Rolling," and I would be spinning in a circle," Dunst said, as per Variety. (ANI)

