Kirthi Shetty to pair opposite Ram in Lingusamy's bilingual!

It's well known that director Lingusamy is all set to direct a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Ram who is a current-generation leading star in the Telugu film industry. The latest update is that the director has roped in Kirthi Shetty, the girl who made her stunning debut in Uppena to play the female lead in the film.

We hear that Devi Sri Prasad is likely to compose the music for this yet-untitled family action entertainer and veteran actress Nadhiya has also been approached to play a pivotal character.

The shoot of the film is likely to commence by the first week of May in the Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

This new film is the first direct Telugu project for director Lingusamy.