Kirti Kulhari: Don't want to play a badly-written character

"It is a very conscious choice. I want to play all kinds of characters and the only character that I don't want to play is a badly written character," Kirti told IANS.

Kirti rose to fame with her work in the film "Pink" in 2016. She then worked in films such as "Indu Sarkar", "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Mission Mangal", "The Girl On The Train" and "Shaadisthan".

She has also been seen on OTT shows such as "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors", "Bard Of Blood" and "Four More Shots Please!"

"I want to represent so much. I think I am doing that with every project," she summed up.

Kirti is now gearing up for the medical thriller web series "Human".

