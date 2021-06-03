  1. Sify.com
  Kirti Kulhari is 'cool as a cucumber and hot as fire' in 'Shaadisthan'

Kirti Kulhari is 'cool as a cucumber and hot as fire' in 'Shaadisthan'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021, 19:41:26hrs
Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari unveiled her character in the upcoming film "Shaadisthan" with an Instagram post on Thursday.

Kirti posted a picture of her protagonist Sasha, describing her as "coolest" and "most sorted". She sports a short bob paired with a red shirt and chunky sunglasses in the image.

"Meet #SASHA. The coolest and the most sorted person I have ever met in my life, on-screen and off-screen ... She is cool as a cucumber and hot as fire .. She is an ARTIST all the way... and a HUMAN all the way," Kirti wrote as caption.

"Shaadisthan" is set for a digital release on June 11. The actress will also be seen in the medical thriller web series "Human".

