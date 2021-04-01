Kirti Kulhari parts ways with husband Saahil Sehgal

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari on Thursday took to Instagram to announce her separation with husband Saahil Sehgal.

In a note she put out, Kirti wrote that they were parting ways "not on paper, but in life".

"A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about," she wrote.