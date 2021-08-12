Kirti Kulhari says she hasn't understood what makes a film success or failure

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Kirti Kulhari agrees that if actors have not performed they are to take a part of the blame for a film's failure. However, the 'Pink' star added that she has not really understood what makes a movie successful or a failure.

Talking about if she finds it fair if actors are blamed for a film's failure, Kirti told IANS: "Well, if the actors have not performed well yes, they are to take a part of the blame but honestly, I have been in Bollywood for a while and I really haven't understood what makes a film successful or a failure."