Kirti Kulhari's 'fantasy' comes true

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari's fantasy has finally come true, going by what she has shared on her social media on Thursday.

Kirti posted two clips on Instagram from her camping trip in Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The first video shows Kirti touring her camping area.

"My first camp site ever ... #day1 camp site ... #garhwal #uttarakhand," Kirti wrote as the caption.