Kirtida Mistry: Preparation for 'Mere Sai' will happen on set

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Kirtida Mistry, who is part of the TV show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi", says she could not prepare much for her role because nothing was certain owing to lockdown.

"Lockdown happened suddenly and the shoot went haywire, leaving us with no idea when the shoot would take place and how everything would work out. So, whatever preparation has to happen now, will happen on the set. Sometimes, spontaneity is good," she says.