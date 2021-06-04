Kirtida Mistry: Preparation for 'Mere Sai' will happen on set

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Kirtida Mistry, who is part of the TV show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi", says she could not prepare much for her role because nothing was certain owing to lockdown.
"Lockdown happened suddenly and the shoot went haywire, leaving us with no idea when the shoot would take place and how everything would work out. So, whatever preparation has to happen now, will happen on the set. Sometimes, spontaneity is good," she says.
Kirtida will be seen essaying Sugandha, a girl whose parents give abundant dowry at the time of her marriage in the hope that it will keep her happy in her new home.
"Each time that I work on a new show, I try to ensure that I do something different than before. Mere Sai brought me something new and purposeful to do, and so I instantly said 'yes'. The narrative is about a woman who is harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry, a deep-rooted problem in our society. In this scenario, viewers will see how Sai plays an important role and helps her to face and fight the situation."
"Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
--IANS
