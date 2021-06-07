Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's next with Kalidas is a travel-based film!

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi had made her debut with the feel-good romantic comedy Vanakkam Chennai . Songs in her debut were super hits and the film had also performed a decent business at the box office.

Her sophomore film Kaali with Vijay Antony was a box office failure. Now, Kiruthiga is getting ready for his third directorial film, which she announced soon after her husband Udhay Stalin became the DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA.

To be produced by Rise East Entertainment, Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran are playing the lead roles in the film. Richard M Nathan has been roped in to crank the camera and Lawrence Kishore will take care of the cuts.

The film was launched recently through a Twitter Spaces session. The latest update is that the yet-untitled project is a travel-based film and hence, it will be shot in multiple locations.

The shoot will begin as soon as the industry returns to normalcy from the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.