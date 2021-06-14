Kishan Reddy praises Chiranjeevi’s work during the COVID crisis

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been doing some exemplary charity work during the COVID-19 crisis. He was instrumental in establishing Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) initiative in the Telugu film industry to help the cine workers who lost their daily wages to lockdown.

And recently, he also established Oxygen cylinder banks in all districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states to help all needy patients.

Recognizing his great humanitarian work, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy heaped praise on the megastar Chiranjeevi in a tweet. The star also thanked Kishan Reddy for his compliments.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu