Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai get their son Nirvair's name inked on their neck

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video, wherein she can be seen getting a matching tattoo with her husband, Suyyash of their son Nirvair."issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai," she captioned the clip.Fans are in complete awe of the couple's gesture."Adorable. Such lovely gift for Nirvair," a social media user commented."Awwww," another one wrote.Kishwer and Suyyash had welcomed their first child on August 27 this year. (ANI)