Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai get their son Nirvair's name inked on their neck

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 16th, 2021, 12:15:02hrs
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai with their son (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Celebrity couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who welcomed a son recently, has got their newborn's name 'Nirvair' inked on their nape.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video, wherein she can be seen getting a matching tattoo with her husband, Suyyash of their son Nirvair.

"issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai," she captioned the clip.
Fans are in complete awe of the couple's gesture.
"Adorable. Such lovely gift for Nirvair," a social media user commented.
"Awwww," another one wrote.
Kishwer and Suyyash had welcomed their first child on August 27 this year. (ANI)

