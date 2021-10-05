Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai share glimpse of their baby

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video wherein we first see a cute baby doll in a turban and as the background song "Build a Bitch" goes "1, 2, 3," the video cuts to their sweetest little baby, in a makeshift turban.Fans, friends and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments."Ma sha Allah! Give sadka. ! He's beautiful! Ma sha Allah," Gauahar Khan wrote."Star baccha," Bharti Singh added.Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, commenced dating in 2010 and got married in 2016.This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed baby Nirvair on August 27 this year. (ANI)