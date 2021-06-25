Kishwer Merchantt shares baby shower photo

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Television actress Kishwer Merchantt took to social media on Friday to share a photograph from her baby shower.

"Baby Hum dono kaafi alag hai but saath mien PERFECT @suyyashrai Hi papa to be," Kishwer wrote, along with a picture she posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Kishwer, who is expecting her first child with husband, actor Suyyash Rai, sits with a soft toy on her lap with Suyyash standing behind.