Kiss concert cancelled, Paul Stanley tests Covid positive

Kiss announced late Thursday night that their concert scheduled just outside Pittsburgh had been cancelled after lead vocalist Paul Stanley tested positive for Covid. While a new date is yet to be announced, the band said the show has been postponed according to Billboard.com.

"Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID," the band tweeted alongside a full statement. "More information about show dates will be made available ASAP."

The statement also clarified that "everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated."

Kiss was formed in New York City in January 1973 by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. Well known for its members' face paint and stage outfits, the group rose to prominence in the mid–late 1970s with its shocking live performances, which featured fire breathing, blood-spitting, smoking guitars, shooting rockets, levitating drum kits, and pyrotechnics.

