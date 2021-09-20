Kiss to unveil 45th anniversary reissue of 'Destroyer' on Nov 19

New York, Sep 20 (IANS) American rock band Kiss have announced the dates of releasing the 45th anniversary reissue of their album 'Destroyer'.

The band announced November 19 as the release date of the album on their Twitter account.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 45th Ann. of Destroyer with a Super Deluxe Edition out Nov 19! Includes 4-CD + Blu-ray Audio box set as well as on standard double black vinyl & limited edition yellow & red double colored vinyl, 2-CD set, & digital," wrote the band.