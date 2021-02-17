Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child

Washington (US), February 17 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' sweethearts turned off-screen married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially now parents, after welcoming their first child together.



According to E! News, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who announced back in September that they were expecting their first child, confirmed the news of welcoming a baby boy, by stepping out with their newborn in London.

For 'Game of Thrones' fans, the couple's real-life love story was a long time coming as they also portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and his lover Ygritte on the small screen. He was a brother of the Night's Watch with world-changing secrets in his past, she a part of the rebel wildlings.

Kit and Rose officially began as a family in 2018 when the stars tied the knot in Scotland after dating on and off since 2012. (ANI)

