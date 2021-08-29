Kit Harington is 'happy, content, sober man'

"I have a child and my relationship is brilliant... I'm a very, very happy, content, sober man," Kit, who plays John Snow in 'Game Of Thrones', told The Weekend Australian.

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Kit Harington, who spent time in rehab after the popular fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' concluded, welcomed a son with wife Rose Leslie in February and he says he has never been happier.

However, the 34-year-old actor shared he is exhausted as he has taken over parenting responsibilities while Leslie is filming a new project in New York, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "Like, honestly, my back is wrecked. I go to the gym quite a bit, but there's something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing. I don't know how (single parents) do it."

"Because it's more exhausting than everything I did on 'Game of Thrones'."

He had previously joked Leslie got pregnant after they got "apocalyptic and romantic" during lockdown.

He said: "He's lovely, he's in that gorgeous little stage. We went into the pandemic not knowing how it was going to last but getting all apocalyptic and romantic and now we've got a baby."

--IANS

dc/dpb