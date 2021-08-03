Kit Harington reveals he suffered mental health issues while filming 'Game of Thrones'

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Kit Harington, who played the famous Jon Snow on the much-loved fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' has become the latest celebrity from the entertainment industry to came out and address his mental issues while filming for the HBO series.



The actor said he is "really happy" he took a year off after the HBO series concluded.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Kit opened up about the toll 'Game of Thrones' took on his mental health, revealing he had to take a year off after the HBO epic concluded.

The 34-year-old actor said the "nature" of the violent, intense, emotional series "directly" broke him down in reality.

"I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest, I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years," Kit told on the show.

He added that he made the decision to take a break after 'Game of Thrones' to "really concentrate on myself," adding, "I'm really happy I did that."

Kit starred as Jon Snow on the series that turned into a cultural obsession, running for eight seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was widely reported that in May 2019- the same month 'Game of Thrones' ended- Kit checked into a mental health and wellness facility to seek help for "some personal issues".

The actor recently filmed an episode of 'Modern Love', the second season of which hits Amazon Prime on Friday- August 6, just for the sake of fun, he said.

"You don't have to live in that intense place all the time, why don't you do something that takes the weight off? Why don't you do something fun?" Kit told.

Speaking about his work front, Kit Harington will next star in Marvel's 'Eternals', directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, slated to release in theatres on November 5, this year. (ANI)

