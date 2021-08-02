Kit Harington says there's no break from parenting

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) 'Game Of Thrones' star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed their first child, a baby boy, five months ago. The actor admits he wasn't prepared for just how "big" a job raising a family is.

"They tell you and they don't tell you (about fatherhood). Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens. What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it," Harington told Access Hollywood.