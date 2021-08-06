KJo remembers recording song with Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai Aug 6 (IANS) Karan Johar is going to be the chief guest in the "Karan Johar Special" episode in "Indian Idol 12".

In the episode, he will share some interesting anecdotes about legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during the recording of the title track of "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

Talking about recording the title track with Lata Mangeshkar, Karan gets nostalgic and shares: "I still remember when Lata ji had come to sing the title track of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. There were four versions of the song, one main version and three to four sad versions that play throughout the film. So, our plan was that Lata ji would come and sing the main track and then come another day and sing the other versions.