KJo reveals his biggest fear

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is all set to host 'Bigg Boss OTT', has shared his biggest fear. He says staying away from his children Roohi and Yash is his "biggest FOMO".

"Staying away from my kids is my biggest FOMO, they are the source of my happiness. Not being around them for long is killing," Karan said, while talking about his kids.