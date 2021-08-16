KJo reveals why Ranveer Singh fits well to co-host 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared that he would not mind to co-host "Bigg Boss OTT" with Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh.

Talking about who he thinks will be a great co-host, Karan said: "Ranveer Singh".

The filmmaker revealed why Ranveer is the perfect fit to co-host the show.