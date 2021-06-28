KJo shares 'Karan Ke Khayaal' on social media

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared a few thoughts on social media that he tagged "#Karankekhayaal".

Karan posted his words of wisdom on Instagram story, where he talked about English being a funny language and how "words have pet names".

"Words have pet names these days. Amazing is amaze… Fabulous is Fab! I dread the day Hello will be hell! #Karankekhayaal," Karan wrote on his Instagram story.