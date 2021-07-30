KJR Studios to update on 'Doctor' release, OTT, or theatrical?

"As you're getting your vaccination shots done. Get ready for your laughter shot! #DoctorUpdate coming up in a few days... *slow dance begins* #Doctor", tweeted KJR Studios.

Finally, KJR Studios has announced that they would soon announce the release plans of their upcoming film Doctor .

While a few reports say that the film will first premiere on an OTT platform followed by a TV premiere, others say that the production house might also opt for a theatrical release.

But an official word on the mode of release is yet to be announced by the production house. Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead in the film in which Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vinay, and Archana are playing pivotal characters.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this biggie.