'KKK 11' host Rohit Shetty, finalists waltz onto sets of 'Dance Deewane' for 'Mahasangam' episode

Judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, along with 'Stunt Master' Rohit Shetty, hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya, all will be joined by the daredevil finalists of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh. The episode is going to be filled with stunts, and dance performances.

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) The finalists of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and host Rohit Shetty will be on the sets of 'Dance Deewane' for the upcoming 'Mahasangam' episode of 'Dance Deewane'.

In this special 'Mahasangam' episode, the actor and the daring 'khiladi' (player) Arjun Bijlani, will be seen donning the host's cap yet again. He was often seen in the previous seasons of the show, flirting with actress Madhuri Dixit.

This time around too he will be sharing a few fun moments with the gorgeous judge and shaking a leg with contestant Soochna while performing a Lavani dance.

Talking about his experience, Arjun Bijlani says, "Being on the sets of 'Dance Deewane' is like a homecoming to me. I have been associated as a host with this show for the last two seasons and would have hosted this year as well, had I not been shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. I had lot of fun shooting the 'Mahasangam' episode on the sets of 'Dance Deewane' as it brought back a lot of memories and I am sure that it will be a memorable weekend for the viewers."

'Dance Deewane' airs on COLORS.

