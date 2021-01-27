KKK director Desingh Periyasamy to marry actress and costume designer Niranjani Ahathiyan!`

Desingh Periyasamy, the director who grabbed our attention with his debut super hit film Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal is all set to tie the knot with the film's actress and costume designer Niranjani Ahathiyan.

Niranjani is the daughter of National Award-winning director Ahathiyan of Kadhal Kottai fame. While working together in Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, both Desingh and Niranjani had a liking each other and eventually fell in love.