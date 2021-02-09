'Kodiyil Oruvan' shoot wrapped, film to release in April

The makers of Vijay Antony's upcoming heroic film Kodiyil Oruvan have completed the shoot on Monday with a cake cutting ceremony. Directed by AK Ananda of Metro fame, Aathmika of Meesaya Murukku fame plays Vijay Antony's pair in the film.
"It's a wrap!! Thank you team #KodiyilOruvan #VijayaRaghavan. We are getting ready to see you in cinemas this April 2021. Director - @akananda@im_aathmika @nsuthay @nivaskprasanna @chendurfilm @FvInfiniti @saregamasouth @RIAZtheboss @vamsikaka @bhashyasree, tweeted Vijay Antony.
Ramachandra of KGF fame and Prabhakar are also essaying pivotal characters in the action thriller. The trailer of the film was unveiled a few weeks back and it was quite impressive with riveting action sequences.
Nivas K Prasanna is scoring the music for the film and Udhaya Kumar takes care of the film. From the trailer, it looks like, Vijay Antony plays a tutor in the film.
Produced by T Raja and Dhananjayan, Kodiyil Oruvan is slated to release in April. The makers have also announced that the film will be dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.