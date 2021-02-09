'Kodiyil Oruvan' shoot wrapped, film to release in April

"It's a wrap!! Thank you team #KodiyilOruvan #VijayaRaghavan. We are getting ready to see you in cinemas this April 2021. Director - @akananda@im_aathmika @nsuthay @nivaskprasanna @chendurfilm @FvInfiniti @saregamasouth @RIAZtheboss @vamsikaka @bhashyasree, tweeted Vijay Antony.

The makers of Vijay Antony's upcoming heroic film Kodiyil Oruvan have completed the shoot on Monday with a cake cutting ceremony. Directed by AK Ananda of Metro fame, Aathmika of Meesaya Murukku fame plays Vijay Antony's pair in the film.

Ramachandra of KGF fame and Prabhakar are also essaying pivotal characters in the action thriller. The trailer of the film was unveiled a few weeks back and it was quite impressive with riveting action sequences.

Nivas K Prasanna is scoring the music for the film and Udhaya Kumar takes care of the film. From the trailer, it looks like, Vijay Antony plays a tutor in the film.

Produced by T Raja and Dhananjayan, Kodiyil Oruvan is slated to release in April. The makers have also announced that the film will be dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.